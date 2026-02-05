(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian Health Officials Provide Optometry Services in Penonomé

    PENONOMé, PANAMA

    02.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Service Members assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, and Panamanian medical officials provide optometry services like eye exams, eye-wear, and eyeglass prescriptions during a medical fair in Penonomé, Panamá, Feb. 5, 2026. The engagement advances long-term partnership goals by building trust and interoperability through collaborative medical initiatives. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995422
    VIRIN: 260205-A-DL184-7040
    Filename: DOD_111516027
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PENONOMé, PA

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

