(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Commander Visits Aircraft Carrier in Arabian Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    02.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    The commander of U.S. Central Command visited USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Feb. 7, 2026, as it transited the Arabian Sea during a scheduled deployment. Adm. Brad Cooper visited crew members aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995418
    VIRIN: 260207-D-D0477-1977
    Filename: DOD_111515988
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Commander Visits Aircraft Carrier in Arabian Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CENTCOM Commander Visits Aircraft Carrier in Arabian Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video