U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery (Long Range Fires Battalion), Spanish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 1-63 Multiple Launch Rocket System Battalion, Field Artillery Command Spain, French Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 40th Artillery Regiment, and German Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 345th Artillery Battalion, process fire missions during a command post exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 06, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995417
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-AS519-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111515958
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Dynamic Front 26 CPX (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
