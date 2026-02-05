(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 26 CPX (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    02.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery (Long Range Fires Battalion), Spanish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 1-63 Multiple Launch Rocket System Battalion, Field Artillery Command Spain, French Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 40th Artillery Regiment, and German Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to 345th Artillery Battalion, process fire missions during a command post exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 06, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995417
    VIRIN: 260206-A-AS519-1007
    Filename: DOD_111515958
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 26 CPX (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video