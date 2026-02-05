Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment conduct medical evacuation training during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to rapidly evacuate casualties and operate effectively in multinational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 04:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995413
|VIRIN:
|260203-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515859
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment sharpens MEDEVAC readiness at Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.