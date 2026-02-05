(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-153rd Cavalry Regiment sharpens MEDEVAC readiness at Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation

    GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment conduct medical evacuation training during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to rapidly evacuate casualties and operate effectively in multinational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 04:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995413
    VIRIN: 260203-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515859
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment sharpens MEDEVAC readiness at Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    JMRC
    1-153rd Cavalry Regiment
    Alaska Army National Gaurd
    medevac
    TFG36

