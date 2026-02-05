B-Roll: 175th MRBC Qualifications and Live Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Robert Drummond and Soldiers with the 175th Multi Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, conduct live demonstrations and qualifications at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training prepares the unit for the division’s mission and ensures Soldiers remain proficient and ready for upcoming operational requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Antwine and Quinn O'Hara)