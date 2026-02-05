U.S. Army Capt. Robert Drummond and Soldiers with the 175th Multi Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, conduct live demonstrations and qualifications at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training prepares the unit for the division’s mission and ensures Soldiers remain proficient and ready for upcoming operational requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Staff. Sgt. Hunter Tate) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via Slipstream Music.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 22:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995406
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-UT364-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515745
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th MRBC Qualifications and Live Demo (Reel), by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.