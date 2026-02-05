(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th MRBC Qualifications and Live Demo (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Robert Drummond and Soldiers with the 175th Multi Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, conduct live demonstrations and qualifications at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training prepares the unit for the division’s mission and ensures Soldiers remain proficient and ready for upcoming operational requirements. (U.S. Army Video by Staff. Sgt. Hunter Tate) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via Slipstream Music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995406
    VIRIN: 260206-A-UT364-3001
    Filename: DOD_111515745
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th MRBC Qualifications and Live Demo (Reel), by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BigRedOne
    1st Infantry Division
    5th Eng
    175th MRBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video