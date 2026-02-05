Contractors in support of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct V-BAT unmanned aerial system flight operations aboard San Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995397
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-HU496-4753
|Filename:
|DOD_111515559
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and Contractors Conduct V-BAT Flight Aboard USS Portland, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.