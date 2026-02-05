(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and Contractors Conduct V-BAT Flight Aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Contractors in support of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct V-BAT unmanned aerial system flight operations aboard San Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995397
    VIRIN: 260126-M-HU496-4753
    Filename: DOD_111515559
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and Contractors Conduct V-BAT Flight Aboard USS Portland, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, Shield AI, VBAT

