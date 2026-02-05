(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load equipment onto landing craft, air cushions with Assault Craft Unit 5 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995394
    VIRIN: 260130-M-CK747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515531
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Portland, Integration

