U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load equipment onto landing craft, air cushions with Assault Craft Unit 5 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|01.30.2026
|02.06.2026 20:22
|B-Roll
|995394
|260130-M-CK747-1001
|DOD_111515531
|00:02:47
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC operations, by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
