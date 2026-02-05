U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Lead Field Coordinator (LFC) for Event Security Explains the Operations CBP Will Conduct at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995392
|VIRIN:
|260203-H-DO456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515526
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Event Security Interview Super Bowl LX, by Matthew Dyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.