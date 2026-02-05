(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 17th MRCB, 5th ENG, 1st Infantry Division, CBRN Training

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate and Spc. Christopher Antwine

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, speaks about CBRN training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. 175th MRCB conducted CBRN training to complete their annual requirement and overall readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Staff. Sgt. Hunter Tate and Spc. )

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995391
    VIRIN: 260206-A-UT364-2001
    Filename: DOD_111515524
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 17th MRCB, 5th ENG, 1st Infantry Division, CBRN Training, by SSG Hunter Tate and SPC Christopher Antwine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BigRedOne
    1st Infantry Division
    5th Eng

