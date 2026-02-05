U.S. Army Soldiers of the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, speaks about CBRN training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. 175th MRCB conducted CBRN training to complete their annual requirement and overall readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Staff. Sgt. Hunter Tate and Spc. )
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995391
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-UT364-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515524
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 17th MRCB, 5th ENG, 1st Infantry Division, CBRN Training, by SSG Hunter Tate and SPC Christopher Antwine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.