(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-8 CAV Assaults Trench Systems During Warhorse Surge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    02.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment execute high-intensity dismounted fire lane training during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2026.
    The highlight reel captured rapid maneuver, live-fire engagements, steel target impacts, and nighttime tracer fires as Soldiers assaulted and held trench positions against a simulated counterattack, showcasing speed, precision, and cold-weather combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995389
    VIRIN: 260203-A-BN475-7110
    Filename: DOD_111515520
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 CAV Assaults Trench Systems During Warhorse Surge, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    trench
    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    3-8 CAV
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video