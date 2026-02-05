(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 541st DSSB, 1st Infantry Division Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate and Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Division deploy from Fort Riley, Feb. 3, 2026. The unit is deploying in support of operational requirements. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate and Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995388
    VIRIN: 260203-A-A4434-4784
    Filename: DOD_111515514
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 541st DSSB, 1st Infantry Division Deployment, by SSG Hunter Tate and SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

