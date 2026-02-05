(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A CO 541st DSSB, 1st Infantry Division Deployment (Reel)

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Division deploy from Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 3, 2026. The unit is deploying in support of operational requirements. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:52
    Location: US

    This work, A CO 541st DSSB, 1st Infantry Division Deployment (Reel), by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley
    1st infantry division

