Danger 6 PT with Brigade & Battalion Command Teams (Reel)

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Brigade and Battalion Command Teams conduct physical training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The session reinforced unit readiness, built cohesive teams, and strengthened the physical foundation required to accomplish the mission. (U.S Army video by Spc. Sara Lozano) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via Capcut.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 22:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995379
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-OP281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515390
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
