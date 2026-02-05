(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Danger 6 PT with Brigade & Battalion Command Teams (Reel)

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Sara Lozano 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Brigade and Battalion Command Teams conduct physical training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The session reinforced unit readiness, built cohesive teams, and strengthened the physical foundation required to accomplish the mission. (U.S Army video by Spc. Sara Lozano) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via Capcut.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:53
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danger 6 PT with Brigade & Battalion Command Teams (Reel), by SPC Sara Lozano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Danger 6
    BigRedOne
    H2F
    PT
    1st Infantry Division

