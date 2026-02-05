(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1SFG(A) Green Berets conduct combat marksmanship training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Micah Wilson 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct combat marksmanship training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 2, 2026. Green Berets familiarized themselves with pistol and rifle marksmanship in order to maintain deployment readiness.

    1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Micah Wilson)
    This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995378
    VIRIN: 260206-A-PR716-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515388
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Live-fire range
    Training
    Special Forces
    Marksmanship
    Fort Lewis (part of Joint Base Lewis - McChord

