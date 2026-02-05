(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th MRBC Annual Gas Chamber (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman 

    1st Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) conducted annual gas chamber training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers remain proficient in the use of protective equipment and capable of operating effectively in a chemical environment, reinforcing readiness and survivability across the formation. (U.S. Army Video by Lauren Chatman) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995370
    VIRIN: 260203-A-PR670-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515299
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th MRBC Annual Gas Chamber (Reel), by SPC Lauren Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video