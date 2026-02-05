Soldiers assigned to the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) conducted annual gas chamber training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers remain proficient in the use of protective equipment and capable of operating effectively in a chemical environment, reinforcing readiness and survivability across the formation. (U.S. Army Video by Lauren Chatman) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 22:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995370
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-PR670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515299
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th MRBC Annual Gas Chamber (Reel), by SPC Lauren Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.