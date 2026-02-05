175th MRBC Annual Gas Chamber (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 175th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC) conducted annual gas chamber training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers remain proficient in the use of protective equipment and capable of operating effectively in a chemical environment, reinforcing readiness and survivability across the formation. (U.S. Army Video by Lauren Chatman) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.