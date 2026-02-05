U.S. Marines, Sailors, Retirees and their families attend the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Winter Carnival on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 30, 2026. The event featured live music by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan band, carnival games, and food trucks to bring the community together and celebrate the changing season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995369
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-GY986-6861
|Filename:
|DOD_111515296
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 MCCS Winter Fest (REEL), by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.