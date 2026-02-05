(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 MCCS Winter Fest (REEL)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, Retirees and their families attend the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Winter Carnival on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 30, 2026. The event featured live music by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan band, carnival games, and food trucks to bring the community together and celebrate the changing season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995369
    VIRIN: 260130-M-GY986-6861
    Filename: DOD_111515296
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 2026 MCCS Winter Fest (REEL), by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCCS, Camp Pendleton, MCIWEST, Gary Sinise Foundation, Marines, Winter Fest

