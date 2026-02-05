2026 MCCS Winter Fest (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, Retirees and their families attend the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Winter Carnival on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Jan. 30, 2026. The event featured live music by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan band, carnival games, and food trucks to bring the community together and celebrate the changing season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand)