    Division Staff Participate in H2F Physical Training (Reel)

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman 

    1st Infantry Division

    Division staff Soldiers participate in Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) physical training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The session supports physical readiness, injury prevention, and overall, Soldier performance. (U.S. Army Video by Lauren Chatman) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995368
    VIRIN: 260203-A-PR670-1001
    Filename: DOD_111515259
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, Division Staff Participate in H2F Physical Training (Reel), by SPC Lauren Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

