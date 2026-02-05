Division staff Soldiers participate in Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) physical training at Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 6, 2026. The session supports physical readiness, injury prevention, and overall, Soldier performance. (U.S. Army Video by Lauren Chatman) Copyrighted music licensed through unit subscription via CapCut.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 22:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995368
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-PR670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111515259
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Division Staff Participate in H2F Physical Training (Reel), by SPC Lauren Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.