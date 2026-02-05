(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Research and Development Center overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard Research and Development Center, located in New London, CT, is the service’s only research command. Executing a national research portfolio, across all Coast Guard missions, the center is part of the newly established Futures Development and Integration Directorate (FD&I)—a key Force Design 2028 initiative. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Research and Development Center)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995360
    VIRIN: 260206-G-M0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514905
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Research and Development Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video