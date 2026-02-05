Coast Guard Research and Development Center overview

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center, located in New London, CT, is the service’s only research command. Executing a national research portfolio, across all Coast Guard missions, the center is part of the newly established Futures Development and Integration Directorate (FD&I)—a key Force Design 2028 initiative. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Research and Development Center)
