Ahead of Super Bowl LX, NORAD F-15s from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, in coordination with the Civil Air Patrol, conduct a live‑fly exercise simulating a Temporary Flight Restriction violation intercept near Fresno Air National Guard Base. The exercise reinforced the importance of TFR compliance and the integrated efforts used to safeguard North American airspace 24/7/365.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995354
|VIRIN:
|260204-D-YV939-3398
|Filename:
|DOD_111514810
|Length:
|00:11:18
|Location:
|FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NORAD TFR Violation Exercise, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS
