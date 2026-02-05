(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORAD TFR Violation Exercise

    FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    Ahead of Super Bowl LX, NORAD F-15s from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing, in coordination with the Civil Air Patrol, conduct a live‑fly exercise simulating a Temporary Flight Restriction violation intercept near Fresno Air National Guard Base. The exercise reinforced the importance of TFR compliance and the integrated efforts used to safeguard North American airspace 24/7/365.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026
    Location: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    144th Fighter Wing Air National Guard
    601st Air Operations Center
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM

