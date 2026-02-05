(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Non-Intrusive Inspections Interview Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Robert Frongello 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations officer speaks about the non-intrusive inspections (NII) being conducted at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995352
    VIRIN: 260203-H-D0456-1006
    Filename: DOD_111514807
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SANTA CLARA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CBP Non-Intrusive Inspections Interview Super Bowl LX, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbpsblx

