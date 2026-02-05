B-roll of USACE vessel MV-Emerson-Meredtih breaking up ice at McAlpine Locks and Dam. Footage includes personnel breaking ice of the lock wall to ensure proper opening of the lock doors and aeriation of ice near the lock doors.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995338
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-PA223-7412
|Filename:
|DOD_111514597
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, McAlpine personnel ensure safe navigation during freezing weather b-roll 4k, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
