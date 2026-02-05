(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McAlpine personnel ensure safe navigation during freezing weather b-roll 4k

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    B-roll of USACE vessel MV-Emerson-Meredtih breaking up ice at McAlpine Locks and Dam. Footage includes personnel breaking ice of the lock wall to ensure proper opening of the lock doors and aeriation of ice near the lock doors.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995338
    VIRIN: 260205-A-PA223-7412
    Filename: DOD_111514597
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Ohio River
    ice breaking
    Freezing
    McAlpine Locks and Dam

