District of Columbia National Guard service members conduct snow removal operations at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2026. The effort supported public safety and accessibility following winter weather impacts across the National Capital Region. (U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995337
|VIRIN:
|260206-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111514589
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DC National Guard provides snow removal at the Washington Monument, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.