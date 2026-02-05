(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DC National Guard provides snow removal at the Washington Monument

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    District of Columbia National Guard service members conduct snow removal operations at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2026. The effort supported public safety and accessibility following winter weather impacts across the National Capital Region. (U.S. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 14:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard provides snow removal at the Washington Monument, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe

