Educators with Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale, RS Orlando, and RS Tampa, join 6th Marine Corps District's Educators Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on Jan. 29, 2026. Educators Workshop is a week-long event where educators experience the transformation of becoming a United States Marine and to better inform students looking to join the military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995331
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-AY868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111514415
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Educators Workshop EWS 2026 Recruiting Stations Fort Lauderdale Orlando Tampa, by LCpl Yovanik Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.