(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators Workshop EWS 2026 Recruiting Stations Fort Lauderdale Orlando Tampa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Yovanik Calderon 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Educators with Recruiting Station (RS) Fort Lauderdale, RS Orlando, and RS Tampa, join 6th Marine Corps District's Educators Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on Jan. 29, 2026. Educators Workshop is a week-long event where educators experience the transformation of becoming a United States Marine and to better inform students looking to join the military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995331
    VIRIN: 260129-M-AY868-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514415
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Workshop EWS 2026 Recruiting Stations Fort Lauderdale Orlando Tampa, by LCpl Yovanik Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    recruiting
    bootcamp
    6MCD
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video