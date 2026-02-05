Lt. Ronny Hafeza, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels’, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels’ 2026 air show season. During their 80th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|995328
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-DN159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111514391
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Blue Angels’ welcomes fans to their 2026 air show season, by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
