    The Blue Angels’ welcomes fans to their 2026 air show season

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Lt. Ronny Hafeza, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels’, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels’ 2026 air show season. During their 80th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 66 demonstrations at 32 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 11:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 995328
    VIRIN: 260205-N-DN159-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514391
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Blue Angels

