Educators WorkShop EWS 2026 Recruiting Stations Baton Rouge, Columbia, and Jacksonville

Educators with Recruiting Station (RS) Baton Rouge, RS Columbia, and RS Jacksonville, join 6th Marine Corps District's Educators Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on Jan. 22, 2026. Educators Workshop is a week long event where educators experience the transformation of becoming a United States Marine and to better inform students looking to join the military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)