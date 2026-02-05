(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF troops compete for German military distinction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.06.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia, Pfc. Alva Gonzalez, Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio and Pfc. Tamia Lee

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The German Armed Force Proficiency Badge event was held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) to challenge participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Feb. 2-6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia) [Music: Dark Matter by Alex Grohl licensed through Pixabay]

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 11:29
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    207th MIB
    173rd MBCT

