SETAF-AF troops compete for German military distinction

The German Armed Force Proficiency Badge event was held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) to challenge participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Feb. 2-6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia) [Music: Dark Matter by Alex Grohl licensed through Pixabay]