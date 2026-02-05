Northern Strike 26-1 Vertical Reel Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A vertical highlight reel of Northern Strike 26-1 held at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 26-29, 2029. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)