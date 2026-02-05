video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month’s webinar features Tracey Smith, Ph.D., Civilian Deputy for the Military Nutrition Division, who discusses the topic “Fueling for Readiness and Resilience.” She speaks about the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine’s nutritional research on optimizing warfighter health and performance. This research has produced several impactful findings and guidelines for performance and recovery nutrition, fueling in austere environments, healthy eating, physiological resilience, and biomedical performance enhancement. This work is critical for ensuring Soldiers can meet the intense demands of modern military operations. Warfighters face a unique set of physiological and cognitive challenges, and USARIEM’s nutrition research directly addresses how these stressors impact nutritional requirements and operational performance.