U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an award recognition ceremony alongside six NATO partners during exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 05, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995318
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-AS519-1230
|Filename:
|DOD_111514296
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 26 CPX Recognition Ceremony (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.