    Dynamic Front 26 CPX Recognition Ceremony (B-Roll)

    ROMANIA

    02.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an award recognition ceremony alongside six NATO partners during exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 05, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995318
    VIRIN: 260205-A-AS519-1230
    Filename: DOD_111514296
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Dynamic Front 26 CPX Recognition Ceremony (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    NATO

