U.S. Soldiers and Esercito Italiano service members participate in the 100-meter swim test portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Feb. 3, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine A. Lebornio and Spc. John Garcia)
Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing the 100-meter GAFPB swim test event.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995306
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-KJ763-8186
|Filename:
|DOD_111514254
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF troops perform 100-meter swim to compete for German military distinction, by SPC John Garcia and SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.