    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia and Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers and Esercito Italiano service members participate in the 100-meter swim test portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Feb. 3, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine A. Lebornio and Spc. John Garcia)

    Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing the 100-meter GAFPB swim test event.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995306
    VIRIN: 260203-A-KJ763-8186
    Filename: DOD_111514254
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF troops perform 100-meter swim to compete for German military distinction, by SPC John Garcia and SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Training
    Physical training

