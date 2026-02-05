U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, interact with students from Richlands Elementary School during a community event at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. The community relations event marked the first anniversary of the partnership between MALS-26 and Richlands Elementary School in the Adopt-a-School program, which aims to foster unity, strengthen community ties, and create a lasting impact on students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacsive Betancourt Nava)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995302
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-XQ525-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111514230
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MALS-26 host community event with Richlands Elementary School, by LCpl Jacsive Betancourt-Nava, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.