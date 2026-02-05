MALS-26 host community event with Richlands Elementary School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, interact with students from Richlands Elementary School during a community event at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. The community relations event marked the first anniversary of the partnership between MALS-26 and Richlands Elementary School in the Adopt-a-School program, which aims to foster unity, strengthen community ties, and create a lasting impact on students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacsive Betancourt Nava)