    MALS-26 host community event with Richlands Elementary School

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacsive Betancourt-Nava 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, interact with students from Richlands Elementary School during a community event at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 30, 2026. The community relations event marked the first anniversary of the partnership between MALS-26 and Richlands Elementary School in the Adopt-a-School program, which aims to foster unity, strengthen community ties, and create a lasting impact on students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacsive Betancourt Nava)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995302
    VIRIN: 260130-M-XQ525-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514230
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    COMREL (community relations)
    MALS-26
    USMCNews
    aviation
    2nd MAW
    Richland Elementary

