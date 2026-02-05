(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S.-Panama forces Strengthen Cooperation During EOD-Based Training

    PANAMA

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct explosive hazard training with Panamanian partners at Horroko Range, Panama, Feb. 2-3, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995294
    VIRIN: 260203-A-DL184-6354
    Filename: DOD_111514185
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: PA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Panama forces Strengthen Cooperation During EOD-Based Training, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Combat Engineer Battalion
    SOUTHCOM
    Marine Corps
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

