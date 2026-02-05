U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct explosive hazard training with Panamanian partners at Horroko Range, Panama, Feb. 2-3, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995294
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-DL184-6354
|Filename:
|DOD_111514185
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S.-Panama forces Strengthen Cooperation During EOD-Based Training, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.