    Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026

    GERMANY

    02.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, and Portuguese Army military police assigned to the 2nd Lancers Regiment conduct fire phobia training focused on civil disturbance control during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability and preparedness for multinational operations in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995288
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-KX552-1001
    PIN: 260202
    Filename: DOD_111514096
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: DE
    Hometown: BONIFAY, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Gator JMRC Fire Phobia training 2026, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    JMRC
    fire phobia
    Alaska Army National Gaurd
    TFG36

