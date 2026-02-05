(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples InFocus Video - Atlanta Falcon's Cheerleaders

    ITALY

    02.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260202-N-PS829-1001 SAN PIETRO INFINE, Italy (Dec. 12, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the Atlanta Falcon's cheerleaders visit to NSA Naples as a part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Pro Blitz Tour. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995287
    VIRIN: 260202-N-PS829-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514094
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - Atlanta Falcon's Cheerleaders, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

