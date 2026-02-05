B-Roll: SETAF-AF troops perform 1000-meter run, shuttle sprints to compete for German military distinction

U.S. Soldiers and Esercito Italiano service members participate in the Basic Fitness Test portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Feb. 2, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)
Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing the 1000-meter run and 11x10 meter sprint test portion of the GAFPB basic fitness test.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995286
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-KJ763-5072
|Filename:
|DOD_111514090
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
