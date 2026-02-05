(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hegseth Hosts National Guard Reenlistment Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a reenlistment ceremony for National Guard members from multiple states at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Feb. 6, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:37
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

