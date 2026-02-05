Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a reenlistment ceremony for National Guard members from multiple states at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Feb. 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 09:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|995285
|Filename:
|DOD_111514072
|Length:
|00:07:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hegseth Hosts National Guard Reenlistment Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.