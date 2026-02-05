(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll: SETAF-AF troops compete in road march to earn German military distinction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge participants conduct the road march during the GAFPB event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing GAFPB road march event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995277
    VIRIN: 260205-A-PI656-8926
    Filename: DOD_111514043
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Training
    Physical training

