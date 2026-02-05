B-roll: SETAF-AF troops compete in road march to earn German military distinction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge participants conduct the road march during the GAFPB event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)



Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing GAFPB road march event.