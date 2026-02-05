German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge participants conduct the road march during the GAFPB event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing GAFPB road march event.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995277
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-PI656-8926
|Filename:
|DOD_111514043
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: SETAF-AF troops compete in road march to earn German military distinction, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
