AFN Naples InFocus - CNO Visit

260205-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 5, 2026) - AFN Naples InFocus video highlighting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Feb. 4-5, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|02.04.2026
|02.06.2026 09:19
|Video Productions
|995276
|260205-N-JA925-1001
|DOD_111514042
|00:01:00
|NAPLES, IT
|0
|0
