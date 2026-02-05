(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples InFocus - CNO Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260205-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 5, 2026) - AFN Naples InFocus video highlighting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Feb. 4-5, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995276
    VIRIN: 260205-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111514042
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - CNO Visit, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON)
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    MCPON
    NSA Naples

