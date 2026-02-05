USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Commemorates Fallen WWII Service Members InFocus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band in conjunction with Belgian paratroopers commemorated fallen WWII service members in Arlon, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2026. The commemoration helped remember Allied sacrifices and reminds us of the time-tested bonds we share with each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)