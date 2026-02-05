(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Commemorates Fallen WWII Service Members InFocus

    LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BELGIUM

    01.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band in conjunction with Belgian paratroopers commemorated fallen WWII service members in Arlon, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2026. The commemoration helped remember Allied sacrifices and reminds us of the time-tested bonds we share with each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 09:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 995270
    VIRIN: 260123-F-HX870-5795
    Filename: DOD_111514015
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

