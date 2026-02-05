The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band in conjunction with Belgian paratroopers commemorated fallen WWII service members in Arlon, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2026. The commemoration helped remember Allied sacrifices and reminds us of the time-tested bonds we share with each other. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|995270
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-HX870-5795
|Filename:
|DOD_111514015
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Commemorates Fallen WWII Service Members InFocus, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.