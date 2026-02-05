(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe Report - February 6, 2026

    GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa celebrated the grand opening of the first overseas Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F, Satellite Academy on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany.

    U.S. Africa Command, alongside U.S. Sixth Fleet, kicked off Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 during an opening ceremony at Port Louis, Mauritius.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 995267
    VIRIN: 260206-F-KA816-3976
    Filename: DOD_111514004
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - February 6, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    Mauritius
    USNAVEUR/AF
    AFRICOM
    Cutlass Express 2026

