AFN Europe Report - February 6, 2026

In this Europe Report:
U.S. Army Europe and Africa celebrated the grand opening of the first overseas Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F, Satellite Academy on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany.
U.S. Africa Command, alongside U.S. Sixth Fleet, kicked off Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 during an opening ceremony at Port Louis, Mauritius.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
