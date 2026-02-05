(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 6

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Video covering week six for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 995264
    VIRIN: 260206-D-D0439-1703
    Filename: DOD_111513990
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military History.
    American Military History
    Department of War (DOW)
    Freedom250

