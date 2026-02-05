Video covering week six for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|995264
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-D0439-1703
|Filename:
|DOD_111513990
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
