    Dumping off base trash

    ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) Video spot highlights the importance of preventing disposal of off base trash in installation dumpsters. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995263
    VIRIN: 260122-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111513978
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dumping off base trash, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    Super bowl ad
    DUMPING OFF BASE TRASH

