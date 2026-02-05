NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) Video spot highlights the importance of not feeding the strays in Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 08:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|995262
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-AH435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111513974
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't Feed the Strays, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.