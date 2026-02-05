(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Don't Feed the Strays

    ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) Video spot highlights the importance of not feeding the strays in Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995262
    VIRIN: 260122-N-AH435-1001
    Filename: DOD_111513974
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    This work, Don't Feed the Strays, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS

    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    Super bowl ad
    Don't feed the strays

