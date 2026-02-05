(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrive Alive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) Video spot highlights the Sigonella Arrive Alive Program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 995261
    VIRIN: 260122-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_111513968
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrive Alive, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arrive Alive, Video, AFN, NASSIG, Production

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video