1-77 FAR Artillery Table VI

U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct their Artillery Table VI qualification using the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, February 4, 2026.



Certifying on Artillery Tables maximizes readiness and training proficiency, enabling the unit to fight and win in a complex global environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)



