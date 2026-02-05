(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-77 FAR Artillery Table VI

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct their Artillery Table VI qualification using the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, February 4, 2026.

    Certifying on Artillery Tables maximizes readiness and training proficiency, enabling the unit to fight and win in a complex global environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    Music by Ribhav Agrawal from Pixabay.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995257
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FV695-4197
    Filename: DOD_111513913
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-77 FAR Artillery Table VI, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    It Will Be Done
    M270 Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Army
    artillery
    Department of War (DOW)

