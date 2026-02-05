(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Cargo Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 04, 2026. Globemasters deployed to CENTCOM to conduct airlifts transporting personnel and cargo throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995254
    VIRIN: 250104-F-XB433-7001
    Filename: DOD_111513857
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Cargo Run, by SrA Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    C-17 Globemaster III
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video