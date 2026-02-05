C-17 Cargo Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 04, 2026. Globemasters deployed to CENTCOM to conduct airlifts transporting personnel and cargo throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)