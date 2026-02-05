(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Capt. Jade Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Capt. Jade Stewart is a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps serving at the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Grafenwoehr, Germany. These quotes were taken during an interview about the Nurse Corp's 125th Anniversary. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 06:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995251
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FL725-3314
    Filename: DOD_111513775
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Capt. Jade Stewart, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse Corps
    Nurse Corps Officer
    Nurse Corps Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video