Capt. Jade Stewart is a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps serving at the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Grafenwoehr, Germany. These quotes were taken during an interview about the Nurse Corp's 125th Anniversary. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995251
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-FL725-3314
|Filename:
|DOD_111513775
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Capt. Jade Stewart, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.