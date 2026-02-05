(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Maj. Amber Morton-Chism

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Maj. Amber Morton-Chism, an Army Public Health Nurse, answers questions for the U.S. Army Nurse Corp's 125th Anniversary at the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 06:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995250
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FL725-4337
    Filename: DOD_111513760
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Maj. Amber Morton-Chism, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nurse Corps
    Nurse Corps Anniversary

