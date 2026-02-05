Maj. Amber Morton-Chism, an Army Public Health Nurse, answers questions for the U.S. Army Nurse Corp's 125th Anniversary at the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995250
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-FL725-4337
|Filename:
|DOD_111513760
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary - Maj. Amber Morton-Chism, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.