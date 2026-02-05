(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Nurse Corps celebrated 125 years of service on February 2nd, 2026. This video was recorded at the Grafenwoehr Army Medical Clinic and Vilseck Army Medical Clinic. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 06:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995247
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FL725-4334
    Filename: DOD_111513740
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Nurse Corps
    Medical-Surgical Nurse
    Nurse Corps Officer
    Army Nurse Corps 125th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video