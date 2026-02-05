The U.S. Army Nurse Corps celebrated 125 years of service on February 2nd, 2026. This video was recorded at the Grafenwoehr Army Medical Clinic and Vilseck Army Medical Clinic. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995247
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-FL725-4334
|Filename:
|DOD_111513740
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.